We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed at $32.60, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 14.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Super Micro Computer will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.75, indicating a 33.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.8 billion, up 58.32% from the year-ago period.
SMCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $24.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.99% and +60.95%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.22.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.