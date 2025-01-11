We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) reached $67.25, with a -1.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.79% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Palantir Technologies Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 37.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $778.89 million, indicating a 28.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.27% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Palantir Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.65.
It is also worth noting that PLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.45.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
