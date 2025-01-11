We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Gained Today
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $15.62, demonstrating a +1.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, ACM Research, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 51.16%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $178.97 million, indicating a 5.08% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, ACM Research, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.56 of its industry.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.