Why American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

American Eagle Outfitters (
AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $16.23, demonstrating a -1.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 4.78% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting a 22.95% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating a 4.14% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.68 per share and a revenue of $5.33 billion, signifying shifts of +10.53% and +1.36%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower. As of now, American Eagle Outfitters holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that American Eagle Outfitters has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.64.
Investors should also note that AEO has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
