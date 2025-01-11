We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ross Stores (ROST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Ross Stores (ROST - Free Report) closed at $151.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
The the stock of discount retailer has risen by 0.49% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 9.34% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.92 billion, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.17 per share and a revenue of $21.13 billion, signifying shifts of +10.97% and +3.71%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ross Stores. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Ross Stores boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Ross Stores is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.04. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.37.
Investors should also note that ROST has a PEG ratio of 2.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.