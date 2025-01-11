We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) standing at $25.58, reflecting a -1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
The chip packaging and test services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 1.36% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Amkor Technology in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.37, marking a 22.92% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Amkor Technology is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.8.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.