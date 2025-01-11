Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Booz Allen Hamilton (
BAH Quick Quote BAH - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $132.47, demonstrating a +1.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 4.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 31, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.48, up 4.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.83 billion, up 10.31% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.25 per share and revenue of $12 billion, indicating changes of +13.64% and +12.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Booz Allen Hamilton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Booz Allen Hamilton possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Booz Allen Hamilton has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.51 of its industry.
Meanwhile, BAH's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
