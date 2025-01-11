We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $7.56, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 8.7% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bumble Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 194.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $260.05 million, indicating a 4.97% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bumble Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Bumble Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Bumble Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.07 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.