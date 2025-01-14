Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

MFS Blended Research Growth Eq R6

(BRWVX - Free Report) . BRWVX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.42%, management fee of 0.4%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.61%.

First Eagle Gold Fund I

(FEGIX - Free Report) : 0.94% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. FEGIX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 10.48% over the last five years, FEGIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

PIMCO RAE US Small A

(PMJAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.9%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 17.62%. PMJAX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Eagle Gold I (FEGIX) - free report >>

MFS Blended Research Growth Eq R6 (BRWVX) - free report >>

PIMCO RAE US Small A (PMJAX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings