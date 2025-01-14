See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Mortgage-Backed ETF (RISR) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 15.8% from its 52-week low price of $31.22/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
RISR in Focus
FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide diversification benefits and helps to manage risk from interest rate volatility, while generating current income under a wide range of interest rate environments. It invests primarily in interest-only mortgage-backed securities (MBS IOs) and U.S. Treasury bonds. The product charges 1.13% in annual fees (see: all the Mortgage-Backed Security ETFs here).
Why the Move?
This corner of the market has been an area to watch lately, given the surge in Treasury yields. The 10-year yields are headed higher to 5% in the near term, reflecting worries that the incoming Trump administration's policies will increase an already bloated fiscal deficit and revive inflation. The latest job data has diminished the chances of rate cuts in the near term.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, RISR might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 16.21 and a 20-day volatility of 7.49%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride this surging ETF.