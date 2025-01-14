We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Mativ Holdings Inks Exclusive Licensing Agreement With CHASM
Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV - Free Report) , the manufacturer of Argotec interlayer films for high-performance glazing, and Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc. (“CHASM”) have signed an exclusive licensing deal. Under the agreement, CHASM's AgeNT Silver Nanowire (AgNW) and Carbon Nanotube (CNT) hybrid performance film technology will be licensed to Mativ for transparent heating solutions in advanced glass and window applications in the architectural, military and transportation segments.
This deal is another milestone in Mativ and CHASM's long-standing relationship, which aims to speed the commercialization of a portfolio of AgeNT Express films.
Licensing AgeNT Express technology to Mativ is a significant milestone for both companies. This collaboration, which combines CHASM's leadership in CNT technology and flexible electronics with Mativ's expertise in roll-to-roll R2R precise coating and extensive market reach in glazing applications, is a significant step toward CHASM's expansion into global non-automotive glazing industries.
This agreement represents a key milestone in Mativ's continuous expansion into innovative and new markets. MATV reaffirmed its position as a leader in material science innovation by becoming a licensee of CHASM's groundbreaking AgNW and CNT technology.
Shares of Mativ have lost 26.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 21.5% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MATV’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
MATV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM - Free Report) and ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 175.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sylvamo, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.7%, on average. SLVM’s shares have rallied 64.6% over the past year.
ATI, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 3.7%. ATI has gained around 30.2% in the past year.