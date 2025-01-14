Gear Up for U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (
USB Quick Quote USB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $7.02 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total earning assets - Average balance' will reach $608.85 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $594.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming assets' to reach $1.93 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.49 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 59.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $1.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.45 billion.
Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to come in at 12.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Leverage ratio' will likely reach 8.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.1%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking revenue' of $155.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $137 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Other- noninterest income' at $167.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $228 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $2.86 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.62 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE)' should arrive at $4.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.14 billion.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Commercial products revenue' reaching $383.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $326 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Service charges' will reach $301.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $324 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>> Over the past month, shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned -7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Currently, USB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
