Company News for Jan 13, 2025

  • Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) rose 9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $15.56 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.98 billion.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) soared 27.6% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 51 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.
  • Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ - Free Report) plummeted 17.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.46 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 billion.
  • Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) slid 10.2% after reporting a second-quarter fiscal 2025 loss of 10 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 4 cents.

