Top Stock Picks for Week of January 13, 2025
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) offers a logistics and technology platform to local businesses. The company’s platform connects merchants, consumers and dashers. DoorDash third-quarter performance benefited from strong order growth and Marketplace GOV, along with enhanced logistics efficiency and a growing contribution from advertising. Quarterly revenue surged 25% year-over-year, exceeding the consensus estimate. For the current quarter, estimates have gone 73% higher over the last 90 days, with next quarter seeing a 100% move higher. It has seen increased momentum across new verticals, particularly the grocery segment. Growing monthly active users, driven by both domestic and international markets, fueled growth. The global footprint expanded, supported by DashPass and Wolt+ memberships. The addition of partners like Eataly, El Super, and Fiesta Mart helped broaden on-demand grocery delivery reach. DoorDash has a solid balance sheet. The stock is up over 70% since last July.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) provides electric power, natural gas and energy management services to 2 million customers across the continental United States. Constellation Energy’s strategic $5.1 billion capital expenditure through 2025 should help acquire nuclear fuel and increase inventory levels. The company aims to eliminate 100% of greenhouse gas emissions by leveraging innovative technology. The company aims to increase shareholder value through dividend payments and share repurchases. It has enough liquidity to meet its short-term obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company follows a disciplined approach to acquisitions that grow future cash flow and support strategic initiatives. Moody's have revised Constellation Energy’s outlook to positive, referencing its balance sheet strength. Constellation Energy Corporation has solidified its position as a leader in nuclear energy and a forward-looking utility company, capitalizing on surging demand for electricity driven by advancements in AI and data center expansion.