Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $162.22, demonstrating a -0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.
Shares of the civil construction company witnessed a loss of 9.3% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 10.48% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.32, reflecting a 1.54% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $533.2 million, showing a 9.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sterling Infrastructure. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Sterling Infrastructure holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.37. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.48.
We can additionally observe that STRL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STRL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.