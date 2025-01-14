We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.07, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 31.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $180.03 million, reflecting a 28.31% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 90.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.96 of its industry.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.