Compared to Estimates, KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2024, KB Home (KBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2 billion, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45, the EPS surprise was +2.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Backlog - Units: 4,434 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,370.
  • Average selling price: $501 million versus $510.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net orders - Units: 2,688 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,528.
  • Unit deliveries - Total Homes: 3,978 compared to the 3,882 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Backlog - Value: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.20 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Ending community count: 258 compared to the 254 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Revenues- Homebuilding: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Financial services: $6.85 million versus $9.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.8% change.
  • Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Homebuilding: $229.10 million versus $225.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Financial services pretax income: $13.10 million versus $14.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Homebuilding pretax income: $234.61 million compared to the $235.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of KB Home have returned -11.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

