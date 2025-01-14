We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $15.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 0.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $299.25 million, up 13.58% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.26% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.11.
Investors should also note that SBLK has a PEG ratio of 4.57 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, positioning it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.