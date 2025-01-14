BRKR Stock Up on the Launch of LUMOS II ILIM QCL-Based IR Microscope

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) recently launched the LUMOS II ILIM, a quantum cascade laser (QCL)-based infrared imaging microscope. The breakthrough innovation sets new performance standards, enabling pharma and life science researchers to capture ultrafast IR images of expansive areas with enhanced spatial resolution.
The latest development is expected to strongly boost Bruker’s CALID segment.
BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
Since the announcement on Jan. 8, shares of Bruker have gained 3.3%, finishing yesterday’s session at $62.95. The CALID segment is seeing strong demand for differentiated instruments, particularly in life science mass spectrometry proteomics solutions and optics spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. Bruker is driving enhanced productivity through innovations in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, as well as in next-gen semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Accordingly, we expect the market sentiment surrounding the BRKR stock to remain positive following this news.
Bruker has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2024 revenues are to increase by 13.1%. In the trailing four quarters, it has delivered an average earnings beat of 5.32%.
Significance of BRKR’s New Microscope
The LUMOS II ILIM features a patented coherence reduction method for infrared laser imaging essentially free from artifacts in both transmission and reflection modes. With a very large field of view and complete automation, it allows for the rapid determination of chemical complexity in biological tissues.
Using AI-powered data evaluation, LUMOS II ILIM workflows allow for discoveries in life science, pharma and disease research. Integration with Bruker’s MALDI Imaging methods enables multimodal imaging to characterize tissues with enhanced analytical depth. The LUMOS II ILIM can also be used for rapid pharmaceutical tablet inspection and particle identification, including automated sampling. The users can harness a Python interface to adapt the LUMOS II ILIM to specific requirements and custom workflows.
Industry Prospects Favoring Bruker Stock
research report, the global infrared imaging market was valued at $7.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 6.1% by 2030. Major companies are focusing on multispectral imaging and the integration of AI and ML (machine learning) to further improve the capabilities in various end-use industries.
In December 2024, Bruker announced the launch of the Dimension Nexus atomic force microscope (AFM). With the latest-generation NanoScope 6 controller, this new small-footprint AFM delivers wider access to the company’s exclusive PeakForce Tapping technology and over 50 AFM modes. The upgradability and enhanced ease of use of Dimension Nexus provide an optimal intersection of performance and value for the evolving needs of both growing labs and multi-user facilities.
In addition, Bruker’s 1.2 GHz Ascend Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometer has been accepted at the Swiss High-field NMR Facility, operated jointly by the University of Basel, ETH Zürich and the University of Zürich. This is the second 1.2 GHz NMR in Switzerland, which will significantly enhance the research capabilities of several user groups, enabling advanced studies in structural biology and macromolecular analysis.
BRKR Stock Price Performance
In the past 30 days, Bruker shares have gained 10.1% against the industry's 1.5% fall.
BRKR's Zacks Rank
Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
