Mosaic to Sell Its Phosphate Mining Unit in Brazil to Fosfatados
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) agreed to sell its phosphate asset located in Patos de Minas, Brazil to Fosfatados Centro. The transaction will transfer the responsibility for the Patos de Minas mine and tailings dams to Fosfatados with MOS receiving a payment of $125 million in cash over six years.
This is in-line with Mosaic’s strategy to divest its non-core assets and reinvest the capital in high-returning areas. Management of MOS believes the full value of the Patos asset will be realized only in the hands of Fosfatados Centro.
For Fosfatados too, this transaction plays a significant role in the phosphate supply to the fertilizer market of Brazil and demonstrates its commitment to advancing the National Fertilizer Plan. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including approval by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).
MOS stock has lost 18.2% in the past year compared with the 5.6% decline in the industry.
MOS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks
MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
