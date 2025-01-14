Insights Into Truist Financial (TFC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation (
TFC Quick Quote TFC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5 billion, exhibiting a decline of 12.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Truist Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming assets' reaching $1.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.49 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average balance - Total earning assets' will reach $468.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $481.35 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 59.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 180.4% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonaccrual loans and leases' will reach $1.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.43 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 10.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' stands at 12.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Capital Ratio' at 15.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $1.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (FTE)' will likely reach $3.60 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $3.56 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Lending related fees' to come in at $91.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $153 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Other income' will reach $92.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Truist Financial here>>> Over the past month, Truist Financial shares have recorded returns of -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
