Company News for Jan 14, 2025

  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) plummeted 16.8% after cutting its 2025 sales forecast by $1 billion.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) slid 2% after the U.S. government announced further restrictions on exports of AI chips and technology.
  • Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP - Free Report) rose 2.9% on energy emerging as the biggest winning sector of the day.
  • Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYC - Free Report) slid 5.9% on real estate missing out in the session.

