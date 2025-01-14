BMW Partners With SK tes to Expand EV Battery Recycling in Europe

BMW Group ( BAMXF Quick Quote BAMXF - Free Report) has partnered with SK tes to expand its EV battery recycling efforts across Europe, extending a closed-loop recycling initiative that first launched in China in 2022. The program will recover valuable materials, such as cobalt, nickel and lithium, from used batteries for reuse in new battery production. Launched in November 2024, the collaboration will manage the recycling of high-voltage batteries from BMW’s European development, production and market operations once they are no longer usable. Plans are underway to extend the initiative to North America by 2026. Jörg Lederbauer, BMW’s vice president for Circular Economy, highlighted that such collaborations enhance efficiency in achieving circular economy goals, with partners sharing insights for mutual benefit. The recycling process begins by mechanically shredding batteries to produce black mass, which undergoes hydrometallurgical processing to extract key materials for reuse. These key materials will be used in BMW’s next-generation GEN 6 drive train. SK tes’ battery recycling technology has earned multiple accolades, including the Business Intelligence Group’s Sustainability Service of the Year and the UN Global Compact’s Apex Award. This initiative reinforces BMW’s long-standing commitment to resource conservation. For three decades, its Recycling and Dismantling Centre has embodied the company’s principles of Re:Think, Re:Duce, Re:Use and Re:Cycle, transforming end-of-life vehicles into raw materials for future production. In the third quarter of 2024, BMW’s net revenues fell 15.7% to €32.4 billion due to lower year-over-year deliveries. The automaker delivered 540,881 units, which decreased 13% year over year. It substantially bolstered its investment in research and development, increasing expenditure by 35.4% compared with the previous year. This strategic allocation was directed toward advancing digitalization and electrification initiatives across its vehicle portfolio, alongside the ongoing development of automated driving technologies. BAMXF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BMW Partners With SK tes to Expand EV Battery Recycling in Europe
BMW Group (BAMXF - Free Report) has partnered with SK tes to expand its EV battery recycling efforts across Europe, extending a closed-loop recycling initiative that first launched in China in 2022. The program will recover valuable materials, such as cobalt, nickel and lithium, from used batteries for reuse in new battery production.
Launched in November 2024, the collaboration will manage the recycling of high-voltage batteries from BMW’s European development, production and market operations once they are no longer usable. Plans are underway to extend the initiative to North America by 2026.
Jörg Lederbauer, BMW’s vice president for Circular Economy, highlighted that such collaborations enhance efficiency in achieving circular economy goals, with partners sharing insights for mutual benefit. The recycling process begins by mechanically shredding batteries to produce black mass, which undergoes hydrometallurgical processing to extract key materials for reuse. These key materials will be used in BMW’s next-generation GEN 6 drive train.
SK tes’ battery recycling technology has earned multiple accolades, including the Business Intelligence Group’s Sustainability Service of the Year and the UN Global Compact’s Apex Award. This initiative reinforces BMW’s long-standing commitment to resource conservation. For three decades, its Recycling and Dismantling Centre has embodied the company’s principles of Re:Think, Re:Duce, Re:Use and Re:Cycle, transforming end-of-life vehicles into raw materials for future production.
In the third quarter of 2024, BMW’s net revenues fell 15.7% to €32.4 billion due to lower year-over-year deliveries. The automaker delivered 540,881 units, which decreased 13% year over year. It substantially bolstered its investment in research and development, increasing expenditure by 35.4% compared with the previous year. This strategic allocation was directed toward advancing digitalization and electrification initiatives across its vehicle portfolio, alongside the ongoing development of automated driving technologies.
BAMXF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
BMW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY - Free Report) , Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) and Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SZKMY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.38% and 33.77%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 43 cents and 46 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 66.62% and 149.31%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved by 15 cents and 38 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 10.97% and 12.14%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have improved 18 cents in the past 60 days.