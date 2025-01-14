We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why SSYS is a Must-Buy Stock Despite 35% Dip in a Year
Stratasys (SSYS - Free Report) shares have lost 34.9% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 30.4% and the Zacks Computer – Peripheral Equipment industry’s decline of 31.5%.
SSYS shares have also underperformed industry peers like Immersion (IMMR - Free Report) , Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) and Logitech International (LOGI - Free Report) in the same time frame. While IMMR and APELY shares have appreciated 29.2% and 9.3%, respectively, LOGI shares have lost 10.9% over the past six months.
However, SSYS’ growth prospects remain strong with its technological innovations and expanding portfolio that focus on high-growth industries like automotive, defense, aerospace, medical devices and dental applications.
Stratasys’ F3300 industrial platform offers faster print speeds, superior thermoplastic accuracy and reduced downtime, making it a standout for factory floor manufacturing across industries. SSYS’ Origin 2 printer and Origin Cure system cater to demands for injection-molding quality in short production runs.
In the dental sector, where 3D printing is a standard method, SSYS’ TrueDent solution is highly regarded for its disruption in both cost and fit for dentures.
The Stratasys Neo Build Processor, developed in collaboration with Materialise, accelerates high-quality investment casting production and is boosting SSYS’ top-line growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSYS’ 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 33 cents per share and has been steady over the past 30 days.
The consensus mark for SSYS’ 2025 revenues is pegged at $579.64 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.73%.
SSYS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, was in line once, and missed the other one, the average surprise being 37.50%.
Stratasys, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Stratasys, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Stratasys, Ltd. Quote
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
What Should Investors Do With SSYS Stock?
Despite its recent stock underperformance, Stratasys’ innovative technologies, expanding product portfolio and strong growth prospects in high-demand industries position it for sustained growth.
SSYS currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.