Alamos Gold Reports 8.3% Y/Y Increase in 2024 Gold Production
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) reported gold production of 140,200 ounces for fourth-quarter 2024, up 8.3% from the third quarter of 2024. The figure was in line with AGI’s quarterly guidance. Alamos Gold achieved a record annual production of 567,000 ounces, up 7% from 2023. The figure was within the company’s guidance of 550,000-590,000 ounces.
Higher Sales Drive Alamos Gold’s Revenues
AGI’s consolidated gold revenues in fourth-quarter 2024 were $375 million, inclusive of silver sales. In the quarter, Alamos Gold sold 141,257 ounces at an average realized gold price of $2,632 per ounce. The company reported gold revenues of $255 million in the year-ago quarter.
Alamos Gold’s consolidated gold revenues in 2024 were a record $1.3 billion, inclusive of silver sales. In the year, the company sold 560,234 ounces at an average realized gold price of $2,379 per ounce. In 2023, its gold revenues were $1 billion.
At the end of 2024, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $325 million compared with $225 million at the end of 2023.
All-in-sustaining costs for 2024 are expected to be $1,300 per ounce, which is at the upper end of the revised full-year guidance.
AGI’s Guidance
Alamos Gold expects the 2025 gold production between 580,000 and 630,000 ounces. The mid-point of the range indicates a 7% year-over-year increase. This will be driven by the ramp-up of production at Island Gold and a full-year contribution from Magino.
AGI’s investments are expected to drive its output 24% higher over the next three years. The company expects its 2027 production to be 680,000-730,000 ounces. Alamos Gold expects all-in-sustaining costs to decline 10% to $1,125-1,225 per ounce from that reported in 2024.
AGI also announced the commencement of development on Lynn Lake. This is another appealing project that will generate extra growth through 2028.
Alamos Gold Stock’s Price Performance
The company’s shares have gained 49.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.9%.
AGI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM - Free Report) and ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) . CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and FSM and ATI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.61 per share. Its shares skyrocketed 162.7% last year.
Fortuna Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 48 cents per share. FSM’s shares gained 11.6% last year.
ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.28 per share. ATI’s shares gained 28.1% last year.