ETF Strategies to Play Amid Rising Treasury Yields

Key Takeaways Market volatility returned after a sharp rise in bond yields; 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high. Skepticism has grown for any near-term interest rate cuts, with predictions of no Fed action until September. ETF strategies focusing on senior loans, floating rate bonds and niche funds may help weather high rates.
Wall Street has been under pressure lately due to losses in the tech sector. A sharp rise in bond yields caused by the fading Fed rate cut hopes led to the market volatility. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to a 14-month high near 4.79% as bonds were sold off, while the dollar surged to a two-year high against major currencies.
These developments reflect market skepticism about near-term interest rate cuts, with
traders predicting no rate reductions until at least September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Persistent inflation above the central bank’s 2% target remains a key concern. The December jobs report, which showed strong labor market conditions, has already dampened hopes of multiple rate cuts in 2025. Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Oil prices have been hovering around their highest levels in five months.
United States Oil Fund LP (USO) gained about 5% past week. The surge in oil prices came as the United States imposed stricter sanctions on Russia's crude exports, raising concerns over supply disruptions to major buyers like China and India (read: Oil Prices Climb Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions: ETFs to Win/Lose). ETF Strategies to Follow
Given this, investors must be interested in finding out all possible strategies to weather a rise in interest rates. For them, below we highlight a few exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing tricks that could gift investors with gains in a rising rate environment.
Tap Senior Loan ETFs
Senior loans are floating-rate instruments that provide protection from rising interest rates. This is because senior loans usually have rates set at a specific level above LIBOR and are reset periodically which help in eliminating interest rate risk. Further, as the securities are senior to other forms of debt or equity, senior bank loans offer lower default risks even after belonging to the junk bond space.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF SEIX, which yields about 8.08% annually and Invesco Senior Loan ETF ( BKLN Quick Quote BKLN - Free Report) , which yields 8.40% annually, are good picks here. Play Floating Rate Bond ETFs
The floating-rate bond has been an area to watch lately amid a rising rate environment. Floating-rate bonds are investment grade and do not pay a fixed rate to investors but have variable coupon rates that are often tied to an underlying index (such as LIBOR) plus a variable spread depending on the credit risk of issuers.
Since the coupons of these bonds are adjusted periodically, they are less sensitive to an increase in rates compared to traditional bonds. Unlike fixed-coupon bonds, these do not lose value when the rates go up, making the bonds ideal for protecting investors against capital erosion in a rising rate environment.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF ( FLOT Quick Quote FLOT - Free Report) (yields 5.81% annually) and iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF ( TFLO Quick Quote TFLO - Free Report) (yields 5.21% annually) are two examples in this category. Time for Cash-Like ETFs?
We believe cash and short-dated fixed income may play a greater role in adding stability to a portfolio. This is especially true given that the Fed may not cut rates faster and short-term bond yields may stay high for a little longer. That would result in a similar rate for cash-like assets such as money-market funds.
Investing options include
JPMorgan UltraShort Income ETF ( JPST Quick Quote JPST - Free Report) (yields 5.16% annually), Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF ( PGHY Quick Quote PGHY - Free Report) (yields 7.46% annually) and Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF FLDR (yields 5.50% annually). Such short-term bond ETFs also have lower interest rate sensitivity. Hedge Rising Rates With Niche ETFs
There are some niche ETFs that guard against rising rates. These ETF options are:
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX (yields 3.20% annually), Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF ( RATE Quick Quote RATE - Free Report) (yields 3.93% annually) and Foliobeyond Rising Rates ETF RISR (yields 5.59% annually). Go Short With Rate-Sensitive Sectors
Needless to say, sectors that perform well in a low-interest rate environment and offer higher yield, may falter when rates rise. Since real estate and utilities are such sectors, it is better to go for inverse REIT or utility ETFs.
ProShares UltraShort Real Estate ( SRS Quick Quote SRS - Free Report) , ProShares Short Real Estate ( REK Quick Quote REK - Free Report) and ProShares UltraShort Utilities ( SDP Quick Quote SDP - Free Report) are such inverse ETFs that could be the winning bets in a rising rate environment. Short U.S. Treasuries
Plus, shorting U.S. treasuries is also a great option in such a volatile environment. The picks include
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF ( TBT Quick Quote TBT - Free Report) , Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ( TMV Quick Quote TMV - Free Report) and ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury ( PST Quick Quote PST - Free Report) .
Image: Bigstock
ETF Strategies to Play Amid Rising Treasury Yields
Key Takeaways
Wall Street has been under pressure lately due to losses in the tech sector. A sharp rise in bond yields caused by the fading Fed rate cut hopes led to the market volatility. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to a 14-month high near 4.79% as bonds were sold off, while the dollar surged to a two-year high against major currencies.
These developments reflect market skepticism about near-term interest rate cuts, with traders predicting no rate reductions until at least September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Persistent inflation above the central bank’s 2% target remains a key concern. The December jobs report, which showed strong labor market conditions, has already dampened hopes of multiple rate cuts in 2025.
Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Oil prices have been hovering around their highest levels in five months. United States Oil Fund LP (USO) gained about 5% past week. The surge in oil prices came as the United States imposed stricter sanctions on Russia's crude exports, raising concerns over supply disruptions to major buyers like China and India (read: Oil Prices Climb Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions: ETFs to Win/Lose).
ETF Strategies to Follow
Given this, investors must be interested in finding out all possible strategies to weather a rise in interest rates. For them, below we highlight a few exchange-traded fund (ETF) investing tricks that could gift investors with gains in a rising rate environment.
Tap Senior Loan ETFs
Senior loans are floating-rate instruments that provide protection from rising interest rates. This is because senior loans usually have rates set at a specific level above LIBOR and are reset periodically which help in eliminating interest rate risk. Further, as the securities are senior to other forms of debt or equity, senior bank loans offer lower default risks even after belonging to the junk bond space.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF SEIX, which yields about 8.08% annually and Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN - Free Report) , which yields 8.40% annually, are good picks here.
Play Floating Rate Bond ETFs
The floating-rate bond has been an area to watch lately amid a rising rate environment. Floating-rate bonds are investment grade and do not pay a fixed rate to investors but have variable coupon rates that are often tied to an underlying index (such as LIBOR) plus a variable spread depending on the credit risk of issuers.
Since the coupons of these bonds are adjusted periodically, they are less sensitive to an increase in rates compared to traditional bonds. Unlike fixed-coupon bonds, these do not lose value when the rates go up, making the bonds ideal for protecting investors against capital erosion in a rising rate environment.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT - Free Report) (yields 5.81% annually) and iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO - Free Report) (yields 5.21% annually) are two examples in this category.
Time for Cash-Like ETFs?
We believe cash and short-dated fixed income may play a greater role in adding stability to a portfolio. This is especially true given that the Fed may not cut rates faster and short-term bond yields may stay high for a little longer. That would result in a similar rate for cash-like assets such as money-market funds.
Investing options include JPMorgan UltraShort Income ETF (JPST - Free Report) (yields 5.16% annually), Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PGHY - Free Report) (yields 7.46% annually) and Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF FLDR (yields 5.50% annually). Such short-term bond ETFs also have lower interest rate sensitivity.
Hedge Rising Rates With Niche ETFs
There are some niche ETFs that guard against rising rates. These ETF options are: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX (yields 3.20% annually), Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE - Free Report) (yields 3.93% annually) and Foliobeyond Rising Rates ETF RISR (yields 5.59% annually).
Go Short With Rate-Sensitive Sectors
Needless to say, sectors that perform well in a low-interest rate environment and offer higher yield, may falter when rates rise. Since real estate and utilities are such sectors, it is better to go for inverse REIT or utility ETFs. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (SRS - Free Report) , ProShares Short Real Estate (REK - Free Report) and ProShares UltraShort Utilities (SDP - Free Report) are such inverse ETFs that could be the winning bets in a rising rate environment.
Short U.S. Treasuries
Plus, shorting U.S. treasuries is also a great option in such a volatile environment. The picks include ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT - Free Report) , Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (TMV - Free Report) and ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury (PST - Free Report) .