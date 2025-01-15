Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Take-Two Interactive (
TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) closed at $180.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had lost 4.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.39% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Take-Two Interactive will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. On that day, Take-Two Interactive is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.39 billion, up 3.69% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $5.61 billion, indicating changes of 0% and +5.2%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Take-Two Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Take-Two Interactive has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.18 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.27 of its industry.
Meanwhile, TTWO's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.87.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
