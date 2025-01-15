We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Southern Copper (SCCO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) closed at $95.34, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
Shares of the miner have depreciated by 2.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Southern Copper in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.06, indicating an 85.96% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.85 billion, reflecting a 24.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Southern Copper. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% lower within the past month. As of now, Southern Copper holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Southern Copper is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.
Meanwhile, SCCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.47. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Non Ferrous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.