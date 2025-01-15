Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) closed at $55.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Shares of the meat producer witnessed a loss of 6.88% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 7.43% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 14.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.48 billion, indicating a 1.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $54.37 billion, which would represent changes of +13.55% and +1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.8. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.
We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.83.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $55.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Shares of the meat producer witnessed a loss of 6.88% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 7.43% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 3, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.79, indicating a 14.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.48 billion, indicating a 1.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.52 per share and revenue of $54.37 billion, which would represent changes of +13.55% and +1.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.8. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.8.
We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.83.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.