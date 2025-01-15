We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $484.46, demonstrating a +0.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Shares of the aerospace and defense company witnessed a loss of 1.73% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Aerospace sector with its loss of 1.36% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lockheed Martin in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.58, indicating a 16.71% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $18.85 billion, indicating a 0.11% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Lockheed Martin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.73.
It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
