Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) ending at $6.90, denoting a -1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 9.1% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $41.4 million, reflecting a 34400% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.02 per share and a revenue of $129.85 million, indicating changes of +122.22% and +57868.75%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Uranium Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Uranium Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 349.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.65.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.