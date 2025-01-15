We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paccar (PCAR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
In the latest market close, Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) reached $110.20, with a +1.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.
The the stock of truck maker has fallen by 3.71% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.27% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Paccar in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 38.15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.41 billion, indicating a 13.78% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Paccar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Paccar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.93 of its industry.
Meanwhile, PCAR's PEG ratio is currently 1.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.