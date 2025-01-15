We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TXO Partners LP (TXO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) closed at $17.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.09% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 8.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TXO Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, TXO Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.37%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $85.93 million, indicating a 6.57% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TXO Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.43% higher. TXO Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.76.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.