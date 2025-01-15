We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hyster-Yale (HY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) closed at $51.83, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.
The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts's shares have seen a decrease of 4.31% over the last month, surpassing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.97% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.38, indicating a 3.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.02 billion, reflecting a 0.48% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hyster-Yale. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Hyster-Yale is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Hyster-Yale is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.93.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.