New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AB SKF (SKFRY - Free Report) engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) this company partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Andritz (ADRZY - Free Report) is engaged in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

