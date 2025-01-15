We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
POSCO Attains Domestic Production of Steelmaking Electrode Rods
POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX - Free Report) has effectively localized the manufacturing technique for electrode rods, which are considered a critical element in the steel production process.
Electrode rods are high-value-added carbon materials used in electric furnaces to melt steel scrap into molten iron or in refining procedures to eliminate impurities from blast furnace-produced molten iron. These rods convert electrical energy into thermal energy. The wider the diameter and electrode density, the higher the power output, which helps improve production efficiency.
With the increasing emphasis on ESG management in the global steel market, interest in electric furnace operations that emit less carbon than traditional blast furnaces has risen significantly. This transition has resulted in a steady increase in demand for high-density electrode rods.
POSCO Future M's successful localization of production technology for 300mm diameter high-quality UHP (Ultra High Power) electrode rods is projected to boost the competitiveness of the domestic steel sector.
POSCO Future M, in particular, is expected to significantly contribute to stabilizing the domestic steel industry's production system by localizing electrode rod manufacturing technology using needle coke derived from coal tar, a byproduct of POSCO's steelmaking process. This is important given the expanding export controls on critical raw materials across various countries.
PKX Stock’s Price Performance
In the past year, shares of PKX have lost 47.6% compared with the industry’s 25.8% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PKX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
PKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
