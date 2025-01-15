GKOS Stock Gains Following Positive Study Data on iDose Platform

Glaukos ( GKOS Quick Quote GKOS - Free Report) recently announced positive data from a new 36-month follow-up analysis of its two Phase 3 pivotal clinical trials evaluating its latest approved product, iDose TR. The company also announced promising data from a phase 4 trial evaluating iDose TR in glaucoma patients. GKOS also provided an update from its ongoing phase 2b/3 trial evaluating its next-generation iDose sustained-release procedural pharmaceutical platform therapy, iDose TREX.
The iDose TR is a sustained-release intracameral implant that delivers travoprost, a prostaglandin analog, directly into the eye. The FDA approved the implant in December 2023 for reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. By addressing patient non-adherence and minimizing chronic side effects, the iDose TR provides continuous, targeted therapeutic efficacy over an extended duration.
Shares of GKOS were up almost 1% in after-hours trading on Jan. 14, following the positive study data readout. The company's shares have gained 17.7% in the past six months against the
industry's 0.6% decline. The S&P 500 Index has returned 3.4% during the same period.
Recent findings from a 36-month follow-up analysis of two Phase 3 pivotal trials underscore iDose TR’s potential to redefine glaucoma treatment paradigms. At 36 months post-implantation, approximately 70% of patients treated with the iDose TR remained well-controlled on the same or fewer IOP-lowering medications compared to 58% of those in the timolol control group. This substantial, sustained IOP reduction highlights the long-term efficacy of a single administration of iDose TR.
Additionally, the implant demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile, implying its efficiency in addressing the limitations of traditional treatments. These results solidify iDose TR as a reliable and innovative solution for patients requiring consistent IOP management.
In a separate Phase 4 single-arm clinical study involving 60 open-angle glaucoma patients, the iDose TR was implanted during cataract surgery. This combination achieved a remarkable mean IOP reduction of 11.3 mmHg (44%) at six months post-operation compared to baseline levels. These results highlight the synergy between glaucoma management and cataract surgery, broadening the implant’s potential applications in ophthalmic care.
Promising Results From the iDose TREX Study
Building on the success of iDose TR, Glaukos has initiated Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for iDose TREX, the next-generation sustained-release platform. With nearly double the drug capacity of iDose TR but very similar in size and form factor to the original iDose TR, the TREX version aims to extend the duration of therapeutic efficacy further. While specific long-term results are pending, the new design’s potential to reduce treatment frequency and enhance patient outcomes is promising. Early-stage clinical updates suggest that iDose TREX could elevate the platform’s therapeutic impact.
Implications for Glaukos and the Market
The positive clinical data on the iDose TR and the advancement of iDose TREX provide Glaukos with a significant competitive advantage in the ophthalmic market. As an innovative platform that addresses critical challenges in glaucoma treatment, notably patient adherence and medication side effects, iDose positions Glaukos as a leader in procedural pharmaceutical solutions.
The sustained efficacy demonstrated by iDose TR aligns with Glaukos’ mission to transform vision therapies. By investing in the continued development of its iDose platform, the company can expand its portfolio and capture a larger share of the growing glaucoma treatment market. With these advancements, Glaukos stands to strengthen its revenue streams and solidify its reputation as a pioneer in ophthalmic innovation.
During the third quarter, GKOS’ glaucoma franchise witnessed revenue growth, driven by its iStent portfolio and growing contributions from iDose TR. The company reported the successful execution of detailed launch plans for iDose TR during the third quarter. The unique permanent J-code for iDose TR became effective on July 1.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Glaukos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , Accuray ( ARAY Quick Quote ARAY - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 52% against the industry’s 0.6% decline in the past six months.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have gained 6.3% against the industry’s 0.6% decline in the past six months.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have gained 10% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s 7% growth.
