Unlocking Q4 Potential of Zions (ZION): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Zions (ZION - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $791.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zions metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 64.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.1%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' at $81.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.97 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonaccrual Loan' reaching $331.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $222 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $338.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $228 million.
Analysts expect 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' to come in at 11.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 13.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' stands at 8.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $168.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial account fees' will likely reach $46.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other customer-related fees' of $13.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Card fees' should arrive at $25.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26 million.
Analysts forecast 'Wealth management fees' to reach $14.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14 million.
