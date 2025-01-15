We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp (PEBO - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.9%. Revenues are expected to be $109.45 million, down 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Peoples Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $8.29 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.86 billion.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4%.
Analysts expect 'Efficiency ratio' to come in at 61.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56%.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-interest income' stands at $25.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.13 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Electronic banking income' reaching $6.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.84 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance income' of $4.40 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.34 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Deposit account service charges' at $4.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.49 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $84.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $88.37 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis' will reach $84.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.78 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust and investment income' will reach $5.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.37 million.
Shares of Peoples Bancorp have experienced a change of -8.3% in the past month compared to the -3.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PEBO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.