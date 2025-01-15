We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Wintrust (WTFC) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Wintrust Financial (WTFC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 34.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $640.87 million, increasing 12.3% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wintrust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 57.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Margin' to reach 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average balance - Total earning assets' reaching $58.98 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $51.51 billion in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $124.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $100.83 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $518.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $472.70 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Wealth management' will reach $37.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.28 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Fees from covered call and put options' stands at $1.67 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.68 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Mortgage banking' to come in at $30.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.43 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating lease income, net' should arrive at $15.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.16 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $515.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $469.97 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $16.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.52 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other Non-Interest Income' of $25.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.78 million.
Over the past month, shares of Wintrust have returned +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. Currently, WTFC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>