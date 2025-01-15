We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Simmons First National (SFNC): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $203.9 million, increasing 14.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Simmons First National metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total non-performing assets' of $108.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.27 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 65.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total nonperforming loans' to reach $104.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest earning assets (FTE) - Average Balance' reaching $23.84 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24 billion.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income - FTE' to come in at $166.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $162.14 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $44.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.97 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $159.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $155.63 million.
Shares of Simmons First National have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SFNC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>