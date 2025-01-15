IDEXX Stock Suffers Due to Macroeconomic Issues and FX Woes

IDEXX’s ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) business continues to be dampened by currency impacts and uncertain macroeconomic conditions. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) currently. Concerning Factors for IDXX
In recent times, U.S. clinical visit growth levels have been constrained by persistent staffing challenges at veterinary clinics and the cumulative impacts of broader macroeconomic challenges on consumers. Meanwhile, challenges in the Asia-Pacific, including the impacts of reduced swine testing in China and lower health screening revenues, have restricted the overall organic growth of the Livestock, poultry and dairy business. In the third quarter, LPD revenues decreased due to lower Asia’s swine testing and herd health screening revenues.
Global macroeconomic conditions, including growing geopolitical complexities, supply chain disruptions leading to unit cost increases of raw materials, shortages of healthcare staff, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and volatility in capital markets could continue to affect IDEXX’s results of operations. These challenges have affected the company’s supply chain operations globally. With sustained inflationary pressure, IDEXX may struggle to keep its cost of revenues and operating expenses in check. In the third quarter of 2024, general and administrative and sales and marketing expenses rose 3.2% and 7.8%, respectively.
Further, the majority of IDEXX's consolidated revenues are from product sales in international markets, with approximately 21% of total revenues in the first half of 2024 derived from products manufactured in the United States and sold internationally in local currencies. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar has negatively impacted the company’s revenues from these international transactions.
Factors That Can Drive IDEXX's Shares
IDEXX’s focus on innovation in Companion Animal Group (CAG) has resulted in a highly compelling portfolio of products and services. Diagnostics has remained one of the fastest-growing areas of the veterinary clinic since the determination of a patient's health status and the best treatment path very often requires testing. IDEXX largely provides advanced diagnostic capabilities that meet veterinarians’ diverse needs through a variety of modalities, including in-clinic diagnostic solutions and outside reference laboratory services. These diagnostic capabilities generate a mix of recurring and non-recurring revenues for IDEXX.
IDEXX is focused on growing its global commercial capability to sustain strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. In the third quarter, IDEXX VetLab consumable’s organic revenue growth was driven by robust double-digit growth in international regions. Additionally, the global rapid assay revenues expanded 6% organically, reflecting solid global gains from net price realization and positive equivalent shipping days effect. Meanwhile, global lab revenues increased 2% organically, reflecting solid growth in international regions. The company's Water segment revenues increased 13% organically in the third quarter, aided by strong performance in Europe.
The huge demand for medical services that clients see is what motivates IDEXX to develop its software solutions. The company’s software solutions are driving innovation-driven growth by improving clinic workflows and supporting greater utilization of diagnostics. In the third quarter, the company experienced high double-digit growth in cloud-based product placements, which once again comprised more than 95% of total software placements.
Shares of IDXX dropped 9.8% in the past three months against the
industry’s 0.2% growth. However, increased demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities might help the CAG business to gain further momentum. Added to this, global expansion and focus on improving clinic workflows are expected to help the stock get back to an uptrend in the coming days. Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Abbott ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) , Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Abbott shares have dipped 0.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.67 in the past 30 days. ABT’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same in one, the average surprise being 1.64%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 0.83%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 4.4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 7.8%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 77.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.8% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.
