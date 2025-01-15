We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
After Golden Cross, Coterra Energy (CTRA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
From a technical perspective, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CTRA's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.
Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
Shares of CTRA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 17.7%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that CTRA could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider CTRA's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 5 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
Investors should think about putting CTRA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.