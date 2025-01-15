Back to top

Image: Bigstock

After Golden Cross, Coterra Energy (CTRA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CTRA's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of CTRA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 17.7%. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that CTRA could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider CTRA's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 5 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Moving Average Chart for CTRA

Investors should think about putting CTRA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines