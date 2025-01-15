Back to top

Image: Bigstock

After Golden Cross, USA Compression Partners (USAC)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, USAC's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

USAC could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 12.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider USAC's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 0 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for USAC

Investors may want to watch USAC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


