Here's Why JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $35.37, marking a +1.81% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.45%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 6.79% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.16 billion, up 4.76% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JD.com, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.81 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that JD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.