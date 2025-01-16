We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Novavax (NVAX) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $8.55, demonstrating a +0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 5.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Novavax in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.67, marking a 53.47% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $90.72 million, indicating a 68.86% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 87.5% higher. Novavax presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.