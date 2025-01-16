We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $107.22, demonstrating a +1.38% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.83% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.45%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.83% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.24, indicating a 31.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.6 billion, showing a 16.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.
Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.