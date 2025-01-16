We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Nice (NICE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Nice (NICE - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $167.14, demonstrating a -1.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.45%.
Shares of the software company witnessed a loss of 10.81% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 3.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.96, marking a 25.42% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $713.01 million, up 14.41% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Nice is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Nice is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.77 for its industry.
It's also important to note that NICE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.