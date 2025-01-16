We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) standing at $13.23, reflecting a +1.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.83% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 16.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ardmore Shipping in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ardmore Shipping to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 41.27%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $53.93 million, indicating a 17.93% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ardmore Shipping. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.82% lower within the past month. Currently, Ardmore Shipping is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Ardmore Shipping's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.03 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, finds itself in the bottom 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.