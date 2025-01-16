We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Wingstop (WING) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Wingstop (WING - Free Report) standing at $272.55, reflecting a -0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 7.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, up 34.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $165.05 million, indicating a 29.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Wingstop. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% lower within the past month. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Wingstop is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 62.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.59.
Investors should also note that WING has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
